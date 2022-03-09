Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CFO Javier Rampolla Sells 9,000 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SRTS opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

