ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 13%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 221,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 387,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$220.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)
