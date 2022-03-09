Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)
