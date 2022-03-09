Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 365008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.65 ($0.24).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.