Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 365008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.65 ($0.24).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

