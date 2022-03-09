Shopping Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Shopping has a market cap of $6.31 million and $486,873.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00017625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.24 or 0.06436056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.72 or 1.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041137 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,250 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.