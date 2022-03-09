Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Grows By 29.6%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,369,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 18,798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,635.5 days.

BPCGF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

