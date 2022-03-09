Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Grows By 29.6%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,369,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 18,798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,635.5 days.

BPCGF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Banco Comercial Português (Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.