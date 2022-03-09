Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Declines By 21.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.