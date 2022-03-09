Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 18.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,776,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,420,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECNCF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

