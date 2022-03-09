Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Declines By 16.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ELAT opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000.

