Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Increases By 28.4%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $299.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.