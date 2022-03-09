Short Interest in Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Grows By 34.0%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV stock opened at 1.25 on Wednesday. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a 12-month low of 1.18 and a 12-month high of 2.73.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Herdez SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.