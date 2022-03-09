Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Declines By 16.7%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

