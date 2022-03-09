Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Decreases By 22.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

