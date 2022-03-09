Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Declines By 17.0%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

