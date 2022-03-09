Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Declines By 16.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:MFH opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.