Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Declines By 16.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:MFH opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)
Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
