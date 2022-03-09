Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rises By 27.9%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

