Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rises By 27.9%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.