Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Increases By 31.9%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,588,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

