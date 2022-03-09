Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.1%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

