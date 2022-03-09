Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.1%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.
Several research analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.