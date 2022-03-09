Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Decreases By 16.9%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

