Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declines By 22.5%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

