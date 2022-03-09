SiaCashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $72,778.83 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,778.83 and approximately $464.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About SiaCashCoin

SCC is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,171,964,349 coins. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

