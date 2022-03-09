Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 59,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Shares of SGHT opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.