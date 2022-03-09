Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,986,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 14,056,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,694.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

