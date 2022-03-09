Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,986,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 14,056,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,694.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.