Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $54.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

