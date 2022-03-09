SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $404.34 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101961 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,100,835 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

