Skrumble Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $82,591.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00033657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00102053 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

