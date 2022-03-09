Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.69

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 61984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$741.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

