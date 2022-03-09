Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.43.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

