Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

