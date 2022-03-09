Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

