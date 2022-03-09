SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,350 shares of company stock worth $313,656. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

