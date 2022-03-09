Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

