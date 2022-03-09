Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Black Knight by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,879. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.