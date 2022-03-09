Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,754 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

