South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.67.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of South32 stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.