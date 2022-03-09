Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

