SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,805 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,732% compared to the average daily volume of 282 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

