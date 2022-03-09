SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.64

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.64 and last traded at $126.64, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.