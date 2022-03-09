Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.15

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

SEPJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

