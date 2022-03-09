Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

