Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of SPIR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 1,503,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Spire has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SPIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

