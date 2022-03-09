Spire Wealth Management Acquires 10,741 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 239,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.