Spire Wealth Management Has $18.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.10. 84,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

