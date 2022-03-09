Spire Wealth Management Purchases 13,801 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

