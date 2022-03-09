Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 189,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,213,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

