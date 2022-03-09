Sportradar Group AG’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SRAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

