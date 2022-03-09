Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.01

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.37). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.16), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 470.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)
