Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

