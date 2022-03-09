Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

