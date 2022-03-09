Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 230.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

JDST opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.